Gaffney, S.C. - Rev. Zora Rebecca Dunn Waltman, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum.
Born in Kings Mountain, NC, she was the widow of the late John Waltman, Jr. and daughter of the late Clyde Harrison and Cubie Lee Mitchem Dunn. She was a graduate of Kings Mountain High School, received her undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and received her Master's of Divinity Degree from Gardner Webb University. She was the former owner/operator of Central Communications and a former math teacher in Florida. She was a very hard worker, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was a fantastic cook. She was a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Gaffney.
Surviving are a son, Robert Waltman (Jenny Anne) of North Beach, MD; a step-son, John Waltman, III of Blacksburg; a brother, Paul Dunn (Nancy) of Forest City, NC; grandchildren, Ethan Waltman, Rebecca Chloe Waltman, Isaac Waltman, Mason Waltman and Valerie Waltman; a niece and several nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Dunn.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the home of Mitch and Tonya Henderson, 532 White Rose Lane, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC with Rev. Terry Floyd officiating. Becky requested that no black or dark colors be worn at her service. She preferred yellow and bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: National Parkinsons Foundation, P.O. Box 414158, Miami, FL 33141- 4158.
The family will be at their respective homes.
