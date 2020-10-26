1/
Becky Weaver
Blacksburg, SC - Rebecca "Becky" Pruitt Weaver, 72, of 130 Lee Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Claude Lee Pruitt Sr. and Nellie Turner Pruitt. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, formerly worked for Oxford and Brannon's Fish Camp. Mrs. Weaver was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Reverend Sidney Weaver (Charlene) of Blacksburg; a daughter, Hayley Motts (Wayne) of Blacksburg; a brother, Claude L. Pruitt Jr. (Debbie) of NC; seven grandchildren, Bret Weaver, BreAnn Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Benjamin Weaver, Danica Huskey (Dylan), Jaydon Sellars and Braelyn Motts; two greatgrandchildren, Addison; and one on the way, Baker Reese Huskey; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Reverend Sidney Weaver officiating. The interment will be in Blessed Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
