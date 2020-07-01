Ben (B.T.) Owens Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Ben (B.T.) Owens, Jr., 87, of 4483 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Bennie Cecile Harmon Owens and son of the late Ben Tillman Owens, Sr. and Belle Humphries Owens. He retired from textiles, loved his family and gardening and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are a son, Danny Owens and wife, Debbie Lynn of Gaffney; two daughters, Cindy Hale and husband, Cecil and Debbie Elliott, both of Gaffney; a sister, Jenny Owens of Charlotte, NC; a brother-in-law, Bobby Gregory of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Anita Allison and husband, Steve, Terry Hale and wife, Tara, Christopher Owens and wife, Shannon, Steven Elliott and wife, Trina and Mikey Pennington; great-grandchildren, Noah Morris and wife, Katlynn, Kelsey Dover, Sassy Hale, Jonathan Owens, Jayden Owens and Easton Elliott; a special niece, Myra Hodge; special nephews, Terry Neal and Garland Hughes; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, Mike Owens, a son-in-law, Tim Elliott, and 16 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Terry Hale and Mr. Christopher Owens officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340 or American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved