Gaffney, S.C. - Ben (B.T.) Owens, Jr., 87, of 4483 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Bennie Cecile Harmon Owens and son of the late Ben Tillman Owens, Sr. and Belle Humphries Owens. He retired from textiles, loved his family and gardening and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are a son, Danny Owens and wife, Debbie Lynn of Gaffney; two daughters, Cindy Hale and husband, Cecil and Debbie Elliott, both of Gaffney; a sister, Jenny Owens of Charlotte, NC; a brother-in-law, Bobby Gregory of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Anita Allison and husband, Steve, Terry Hale and wife, Tara, Christopher Owens and wife, Shannon, Steven Elliott and wife, Trina and Mikey Pennington; great-grandchildren, Noah Morris and wife, Katlynn, Kelsey Dover, Sassy Hale, Jonathan Owens, Jayden Owens and Easton Elliott; a special niece, Myra Hodge; special nephews, Terry Neal and Garland Hughes; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, Mike Owens, a son-in-law, Tim Elliott, and 16 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Terry Hale and Mr. Christopher Owens officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340 or American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

