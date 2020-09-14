Gaffney – Ben Edward Tate Sr. affectionate known as (Spurlin) age 75 of 516 Browning Rd. Gaffney, SC., peacefully transitioned from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his daughter's residence at 514 West Frederick Street, Gaffney, SC., surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Willie Roosevelt Tate Sr. and Stella Mae Littlejohn. Mr. Tate retired from the Gaffney Board of Public Work after 27 years of faithful service.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 50 years, Mrs. Floree A. Tate. Under their union, 6 beautiful children were born. Five daughters, Robin J. Wilkins, Leslie Hollis, Tammy Tate Sarratt (Kenneth), Tabula Tate, Treva Tate, one son, Ben Edward Tate II, two brothers, Robert Tate (Mary), Bobby Tate, one sister, Martha Tate all of Gaffney, SC., 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:00pm in the chapel of the Genesis Funeral Cremation Services & Chapel Inc. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

The Tate family is receiving friends at 516 Browning Rd, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.