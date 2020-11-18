1/1
Benjamin Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Benjamin S. Coleman, 69, of 614 Marion Avenue, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina, September 2, 1951 to William Thomas "W.T." and Genell Corry Coleman.

Benjamin was a graduate of Gaffney High School, "Class of 1969" and a 1973 graduate of South Carolina State College. He was a member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church and served as a trustee and usher. Benjamin was employed as a Cherokee County Tax Assessor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tracey Coleman; two sisters, Mamie Coleman and Gwendolyn Coleman Reid Fincher.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Darius Buckson of Aberdeen, MD and Trent Coleman (Audbree) of Greenville, SC; a brother, William Thomas (Gerald) of East Orange, NJ; 4 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

A PublicViewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, at 11 a.m., in Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Michael Golden and Rev. Arthur J. Smith. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved