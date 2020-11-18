Benjamin S. Coleman, 69, of 614 Marion Avenue, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina, September 2, 1951 to William Thomas "W.T." and Genell Corry Coleman.

Benjamin was a graduate of Gaffney High School, "Class of 1969" and a 1973 graduate of South Carolina State College. He was a member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church and served as a trustee and usher. Benjamin was employed as a Cherokee County Tax Assessor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tracey Coleman; two sisters, Mamie Coleman and Gwendolyn Coleman Reid Fincher.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Darius Buckson of Aberdeen, MD and Trent Coleman (Audbree) of Greenville, SC; a brother, William Thomas (Gerald) of East Orange, NJ; 4 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

A PublicViewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, at 11 a.m., in Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Michael Golden and Rev. Arthur J. Smith. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

