Bennie Askew, 75, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 14, 1934 in Gaffney, South Carolina, to the late Ola Davidson and Aaron Askew.
He was a Deacon at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and was a long-time employee of J&L Steel Mill both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was joined in holy matrimony to Vivian Smith Askew in 1954, and from this union six children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Plato Askew and Jerome Askew. He leaves to cherish fond memories: six children, Sandra Stewart of Pittsburgh, PA., Brenda (Ed) Coleman of Patterson Township, PA, Belinda (Donald) Howe of Burlington, NJ, Dr. Benny (Patricia) Askew, Jr. of Marshfield, MA, Janice (Jovette) Askew of Charlotte, NC, and Anthony Craig Askew of New Jersey; one brother, David (Debra) Askew; ten sister-in-laws, Alice Smith, Feroline Dukes, Virginia Good, Dorothy Humphries, Daisy Foster, Doris Buckson, Nellie Elmore, Ruby Askew, Olivia Smith all of Gaffney, SC and Ida Askew of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two brother-in-laws, James Smith and Charles "Bud" Foster both of Gaffney, SC; eight grandchildren, three greatgrandchildren, as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A graveside memorial service is scheduled for a later date in Aliquippa, PA.
A courtesy of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.