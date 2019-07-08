Mrs. Bennie Mae Fowler Hemphill, 79, of 700 S. Logan Street, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

Wife of James "Goat" Hemphill, she was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Mrs. Estella Crosby Fowler and the late James "Jim" Fowler.

She was a member and former usher of Bethel Baptist Church. After twentyfive years of service, Bennie Mae retired from the Housekeeping Department of Commercial Hotel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Estella Fowler; a daughter, Deitrich "Dede" Hemphill; a grandchild, Thomas Tyran Houey; father and mother inlaw, Ebb and Mrs. Hattie Vanlue Hemphill.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband of 56 years, James Hemphill, of the home; two daughters, Mrs. Carol Houey (Thomas) and Mrs. Ann Jefferies (Chris) of Gaffney; two sons, Marlin Hemphill (Teresa) and Jamie Hemphill, of Gaffney; three brothers, Kerry Fowler (Dedra) of Gaffney, raised in the home as a son, MSgt. James Sarratt, U.S. Army Ret. (Margaret) of Spartanburg, and Grover Lee Fowler of Waldorf, MD; a sister, Mrs. Teresa Dawkins of Gaffney; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was held Saturday, 11 a.m., in Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. James Patton, Jr., eulogist, and Rev. James Sanders, Jr. officiator. Interment followed in Frederick Memorial Gardens. She lied in state in the church Saturday at 10 a.m.

The family is at the home of Ann and Chris Jefferies, 1163 W. Rutledge Avenue.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.GilmoresMortuary.com