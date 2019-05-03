Gaffney - Mr. Bennie Dean Littlejohn Jr., 67, of 129 Lincoln Drive, Gaffney went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at his home.

Husband of Mrs. Verna Byers Littlejohn and son of the late Bennie Dean and Fannie Mae Littlejohn, he was born on July 16th, 1951 in Gaffney. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Mrs. "Chineat" Littlejohn Howell.

He attended the public schools of Gaffney. At an early age he was converted and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Bennie was a fisherman, a lover of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a musician. He was a drummer for the Gospel Tone Singers as well as the Exciting Harris Brothers. Bennie was a worker. He worked many years for Springfield LLIC. Bennie was kind to everyone that he met along life's highway. He was loved deeply and will be missed.

Left to cherish many fond and loving memories are his loving wife, Verna Littlejohn, one son, Bennie Littlejohn III(Shana), and seven grandchildren, La- Porcha M. Littlejohn, Suleika Howell, Beauty Littlejohn, Blessing Littlejohn, Jasmond Littlejohn, Bennie Littlejohn IV, and Jamal Howell.

A celebration of life for Mr. Bennie Dean Littlejohn Jr. will be held on Saturday May 4th, 2019 at 1pm at Shady Grove Baptist church, 712 Green River Road, Gaffney, where Dr. Lee Byers Jr. is the Pastor. Rev. Henderson officiating. Mr. Littlejohn will lie in state from 12pm until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence, 129 Lincoln Drive, Gaffney.

