Easley, S.C. - Rev. Brenton "Benny" Davis, 74, of 245 Lola Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Rock Hill, he was the husband of Helen Burley Davis for 55 years and son of the late Foster M. and Mary Lou Erwood Davis. He was a retired minister and pastored in several Baptist Churches in South Carolina including McConnells Baptist Church, Smyrna Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church and White Plains Baptist Church. Benny was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church. He loved his family, motorcycles, hunting, collecting Ball Cards and Presidential Buttons.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Heather Davis Appenheimer and husband, Andrew of Easley; two granddaughters, Brentley Anne Meeks and Reagan Adalyn Appenheimer; a sister, Judy Davis Rector and husband, Carl, Sr. of Rock Hill; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Davis Fontes.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at White Plains Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Eddie Smith, Rev. Fred Quidley and Rev. Thomas Bryant officiating. Interment will be in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: White Plains Baptist Church, 206 Soap Stone Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

