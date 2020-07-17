Bernard Phillips

Chesnee – Bernard William Phillips was born on February 11, 1965 to Hazeline Gaffney Phillips and the late John Phillips, in Chesnee, SC. He passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC.

Bernard was preceded in death by father Mr. John Phillips and his brother Mr. Wayne Phillips.

Bernard leaves to cherish his precious memories his children: Shanna Glen of Spartanburg SC, Whitney Holmes (Lamar Holmes) of Buford GA, JaMychael Phillips (Chasity Phillips) of NC and Don Curtis of Chesnee SC Siblings: Daryl Phillips, Twlivia Phillips, Wanda Phillips, Bryan Phillips, Sabrina Funderburk, Rodney Smith, Chasity Jackson, Demita Smith, Vicki Smith and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

Family viewing is 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Public viewing is 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Face masks are required.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.