Gaffney, S.C. - Bernice Wallace Pruitt, 79, of 944 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Billy Eugene Pruitt, Sr. and daughter of the late Carson Wallace and Cora Deaton Wallace. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles and was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, sewing and fishing.

Surviving are a son, Billy Pruitt, Jr. and wife, Laurie of Gaffney; two daughters, Karen Pruitt (Joe Head) of Central and Cheryl Rudell and husband, Roger of Ridgeway; two brothers, Paul Wallace and wife, Joyce of Cowpens and James Wallace and wife, Judy of Gaffney; three sisters, Ruth McCraw, Elaine Ruppe and Shirley Marcoux, all of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Morgan Head and fiancé, Alton Clements, Maggie Head, Hannah McKee, Alexandria Pruitt and Mallory Pruitt; two great-grandchildren, Emma Peyton and Alex Clements. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Everette Wallace, Junior Wallace and Bobby Wallace.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Rev. Harold Johnson, Mr. James Wallace and Mr. Paul Wallace officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church, 505 Fairview Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.