Clifton, S.C. - Bertha Chapman of Clifton, SC, daughter of the late Lela Spencer Smalley and Phillip Butler Smalley, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Chapman was 98 years old.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul E. (Pepsi) Chapman, sisters, Mildred Calvert and Rosalee

Watkins, brothers, P. B. Smalley, Jr. and Olin T. Smalley.

Surviving sisters are Lois Watkins and Dot Rumfelt.

Also surviving are sons, Tommy and Eddie Chapman, daughters, Patricia Smalley and Sue Henderson, and her favorite sonin law Topper.

Mrs. Chapman has 5 living grandchildren, Hunter, Jennifer, Joi, Jill and Paige; one deceased grandson, John. She also has 17 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

The brothers thank sisters, Patricia, Sue and niece Jennifer Burgess for all the precious love and care they gave mama. We also thank all of the Hospice Medical Personnel for their care.

Blakely Funeral home is providing a private, family only, graveside service at Midway Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 211 S. Main Street, Clifton, SC 29324.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.