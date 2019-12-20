Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Bess Gauthier

Bess Gauthier Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. – Bess Katherine Blanton Gauthier, 94, formerly of Sunset Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Mark Gerard Gauthier and daughter of the late William Pinckney Blanton and Rosa Lee Smith Blanton. She retired from the Cherokee County School District and was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a former choir member and pianist. She also volunteered at Upstate Carolina Medical Center.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Gerard "Gerry" Gauthier, Jr. and wife, Elaine of Spartanburg and William Blanton "Billy" Gauthier and wife, Linda of Simpsonville; a daughter, Elizabeth Rose "Betsy" Gauthier Humphries and husband, Keefer of Gaffney; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Roy Michel "Mickey" Gauthier and eleven brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Senior Centers of Cherokee County, 499 West Rutledge Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340 or , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019
