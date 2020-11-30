1/1
Beth Owens
Gaffney, S.C. - Elizabeth "Beth" Brooke Blanton Owens, 40, of 221 Robbs School Road, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the devoted wife of 18 years to James Harvey Owens and the daughter of Bill and Pam Blanton; sister of Brian Blanton and his wife, Amanda; and the daughter-in-law of Jimmy and Judy Owens and the late Gail Turner Owens.

She was the loving mother to Turner Harris Owens, Tatum Elizabeth Owens and Presley Gail Owens. Beth was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hubert Blanton and Mary Scruggs; and maternal grandparents, James and Beulah Harris. Beth was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Limestone College. She was a teacher for Cherokee County School District for 19 years, having taught at Luther Vaughn Elementary and currently taught at Northwest Elementary School.

Beth was a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church. She was an avid Gamecock fan and loved supporting her children in their many endeavors. Jeremiah 30:17.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grassy Pond Baptist Church with Dr. Wil Owens officiating. Interment will be in Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to request social distancing be observed and that mask be worn.

Memorials may be made to: Beth Owens' Children Educational Fund, C/O First Piedmont Federal, 1229 West Floyd Baker Boulevard Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the home of her parents, Bill and Pam Blanton, 154 Meadow Wood Drive.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
