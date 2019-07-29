Home

Betty Blanton

Betty Blanton Obituary

BLACKSBURG - Betty Eloise Childress Blanton, 78, of 221 Cherokee Ford Road, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of the late Claude Childress and Virginia Graham Childress. Mrs. Blanton retired as a Cook at Stouffers.

Mrs. Blanton is survived by one son, Anthony "Tony" Blanton of Blacksburg; one daughter, Danna Ann Blanton of the home; four grandchildren, Lauren Hollifield, Kesley Blanton, Edward Cogdell, and Timmy Philbeck, all of Blacksburg; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Cogdell, Colton Westmoreland, and Harlyn Westmoreland; one brother, Claude Swanson Childress, Jr. of Roanoke, Va.; one sister, Connie Schuyler of Vinton, Va.

Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by sons Allen Blanton and Naise Buford Blanton and one grandchild, Calvin Westmoreland.

Cryptside services were held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Clingman Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 1219 E. Cherokee St., Blacksburg, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating. The family received friends immediately after the service.

Memorials may be made to .

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 29, 2019
