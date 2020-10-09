Betty Broome

Blacksburg - Betty Jean Elmore Broome, 88, of 1014 South Rutherford Street, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Dean Haskell Broome and the daughter of the late Henry Wade Elmore and Annie Mae Harris Elmore. Mrs. Broome was a homemaker and was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.

Mrs. Broome is survived by two sons, Jeff Broome (Angela) and Edwin Broome (Leslie); one daughter, Marilyn B. Reynolds (Ed); six grandchildren, Susan Kesterson, Justin Broome, Molly Knight, Jesse Broome, Jamie Brown, and Jared Broome; and eleven greatgrandchildren.

Graveside services will be at Clingman Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ed Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the mausoleum. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers: Susan Kesterson, Justin Broome, Molly Knight, Jesse Broome, Jamie Brown, and Jared Broome.

Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Healthcare in Brookview House, 510 Thompson Street, Gaffney, SC 29340..

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.