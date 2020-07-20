1/
Betty Camp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pacolet, SC -- Betty Jo Horne Camp, 86, formerly of 3810 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Camp and daughter of the late June Horne and Annie Mae Bailey Horne. She was a homemaker and member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Millwood of Pacolet; a special niece reared in the home, Peggy Hammett of Pacolet; a sister, Annette Coyle of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Jamie Millwood (Shannon) of Gaffney and Michael Millwood (Angel) of Pacolet; fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mrs. Peggy Hammett officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 3810 Pacolet Highway, Pacolet, SC 29372. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved