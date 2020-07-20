Betty Camp

Pacolet, SC -- Betty Jo Horne Camp, 86, formerly of 3810 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Camp and daughter of the late June Horne and Annie Mae Bailey Horne. She was a homemaker and member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Millwood of Pacolet; a special niece reared in the home, Peggy Hammett of Pacolet; a sister, Annette Coyle of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Jamie Millwood (Shannon) of Gaffney and Michael Millwood (Angel) of Pacolet; fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mrs. Peggy Hammett officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 3810 Pacolet Highway, Pacolet, SC 29372.

