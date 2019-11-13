Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Betty Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Holmes Obituary

Betty Jo Humphries Holmes, 63, of 224 Camellia Circle, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Mountainview Nursing Home, Spartanburg, SC.

Wife of Abraham Holmes, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Booker T. and Lunette Morris Humphries.

She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and a former employee of Duke Energy.

Surviving are: her husband, Abraham Holmes, of the home; a son, Quinton Holmes, of Gaffney; a daughter, Latunya Holmes-Copeland (Craig), of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Rosemary Johnson, of Greenville, and Rita Mae Twitty (Monroe), of Chesnee; two grandchildren, Paris Holmes, of Atlanta, GA and Dreylan Holmes, of Columbia, SC.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -