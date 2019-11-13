|
|
Betty Jo Humphries Holmes, 63, of 224 Camellia Circle, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Mountainview Nursing Home, Spartanburg, SC.
Wife of Abraham Holmes, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Booker T. and Lunette Morris Humphries.
She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and a former employee of Duke Energy.
Surviving are: her husband, Abraham Holmes, of the home; a son, Quinton Holmes, of Gaffney; a daughter, Latunya Holmes-Copeland (Craig), of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Rosemary Johnson, of Greenville, and Rita Mae Twitty (Monroe), of Chesnee; two grandchildren, Paris Holmes, of Atlanta, GA and Dreylan Holmes, of Columbia, SC.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019