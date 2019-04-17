Boiling Springs, S.C. - Betty Kelley Gault, 85, formerly of 119 Spurrier Court, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Inman Healthcare.

Born in Liberty, she was the wife of T. D. "Jimmy" Gault, Jr. and daughter of the late Lloyd Kelley and Vera Bracken Kelley. She was a graduate of Liberty High School and Winthrop University and was the former host of the Betty Kelley Television Show. She was also the former personal assistant of Troy Post, at the time the third richest man in America, and was a home economist for Clemson Extension. Betty also volunteered and served as a Board Member of Helping Hands of Clemson and was of the Protestant faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her stepchildren, John Ben Gault and wife, Judy of Englewood, FL, Steva Gault Kiser and husband, Jim of Inman, and Gloria Gault Geary of Gaffney; two brothers, Bobby Kelley of Greenville and Charles Kelley and wife, Sandra of Easley; grandchildren, Neely Kiser, Marisa Kiser, Nick Kiser and wife, Jessica, Tracy Ulrich and husband, Matt, Josh Gault, Hatcher Geary and wife, Laura, Reid Geary and Harrison Geary; nine great-grandchildren; a niece, Patricia Rodgers and a nephew, Edward Kelley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a step-son, T. D. (Trip) Gault III and a sister-in-law, Lillie Kelley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the home of Gloria Geary, 503 College Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Helping Hands of Clemson, P.O. Box 561, Clemson, SC 29633 or Cherokee Co. Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the home of Gloria Geary, 503 College Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.