Betty Lockhart
Mrs. Betty Louise Galmer Lockhart, 85, of 203 Whitaker Street, Blacksburg, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Cherokee Medical Center.

Wife of William Mitchell Lockhart, Sr, she was a daughter of the late Lathan and Francine Roberts Galmer.

She was a graduate of Granard High School and a retired employee of Wendell Fabrics in Blacksburg.

"Sister Mitch" was a faithful member and missionary of The Divine True Holiness Church of God.

She was preceded in death by a son, Vernon, and four siblings, Helen Lowry, Henry Galmer, Haywood Galmer, and Willie Frances Smith. She leaves to cherish loving memories: her husband of 61 years, William Lockhart, Sr.; a daughter, Martha Lockhart; a son, William Mitchell Lockhart, Jr. (Avery-deceased); grandchildren, Trice Culp (Terrance), William M. Lockhart, III, and Taylor Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Emry and Loren Culp; 5 sisters-inlaw, 3 brothers-in-law, nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 11 a.m., at The Gilmore Mortuary with Overseer Theodore Lockhart. Interment will be in The Divine True Holiness Church of God Cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
