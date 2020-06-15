Betty Lou Smiley
Gaffney, S.C. - Betty Lou Brock Smiley, 73, of 181 Hemlock Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Rock Hill, she was the wife of Howard Lee Smiley and daughter of the late Roy Lee Brock and Beatrice Hannah Brock. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, a homemaker, and retired from the Cherokee County School District. She loved her family, cooking and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church where she was a WMU and choir member.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Howard "Mann" Smiley, Jr. (Cathy) of Gaffney; four daughters, Tina Smiley (Mike Seals), Tracy Vinson (Allen), Lisa Painter (Ronnie) all of Gaffney and Cindy Townsend (Austin) of Pickens; a brother, Benjamin Roy Brock of Rock Hill; ten grandchildren, Josh Gordon (Lisa), DuPree Ashburn (Jim), Lauren Dennis (Chandler), Miller Townsend (Erin), Kristan Teague, Zach Vinson (Katie), Ashlyn Puckett (Chase), Emma Peterson (Carl), Macie Smiley (Seth) and Leah Smiley; eight great-grandchildren; a special friend, Wanda Upchurch of Gaffney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Scarlet Faile and Blonnie Turney and a brother, Johnny Ray Brock.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at White Plains Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Bob Finley officiating. Interment will be in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: White Plains Baptist Church, 206 Soap Stone Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
