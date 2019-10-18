|
|
Blacksburg - Betty Carolyn Broome Martin, 89, formerly of 207 1st Street in Cherokee Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Magnolia Manor of Greenville.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Roy Finney Martin and the daughter of the late James Broome and Lois Patterson Broome. Mrs. Martin was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.
Mrs. Martin is survived by two sons, Terry Martin and Gregg Martin, both of Cherokee Falls; one sister, Avis Ross of Charlotte; three grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lucky Earls officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Chuck Martin, Frank Martin, Gary Cotton Martin, Scott Greene, Ronnie Patterson, and Jerry Patterson will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary. com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Martin family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019