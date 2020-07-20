Betty McAbee

Gaffney, SC -- Betty Jean Mosley McAbee, 88, of 626 Peeler Creek Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late George Dean McAbee and daughter of the late Dollie Mosley Hambrick. She was a homemaker, loved her family, cooking and yard sales and was a member of True Gospel Independent Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Donna Mullinax (Kenneth), Debra Thompson (Sam) and Hilda Coyle (Terry), all of Gaffney; six sons, Roger McAbee (Debbie), George Dennis McAbee, both of Gaffney, Scott McAbee (April) of Boiling Springs, SC, Greg McAbee (Rhonda), Rick Wood (Becky), both of Gaffney and George McAbee of Boiling Springs, SC; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and mother she was preceded in death by a brother, William Junior Mosley, three sisters, Elizabeth Royster, Lula Mae Upchurch and Josie Painter, two grandsons, Chris Simmons and Wayne Roark and a great-grandson, Lane Colt Simmons.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at True Gospel Independent Baptist Church with Reverend William Blanton, Reverend Duck McAbee and Reverend Kenny Wood officiating. Interment will be in the McKown's Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: DMW Volunteer Fire Department, 538 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Kenneth & Donna Mullinax, 1081 Ford Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

