1/1
Betty McAbee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, SC -- Betty Jean Mosley McAbee, 88, of 626 Peeler Creek Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late George Dean McAbee and daughter of the late Dollie Mosley Hambrick. She was a homemaker, loved her family, cooking and yard sales and was a member of True Gospel Independent Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Donna Mullinax (Kenneth), Debra Thompson (Sam) and Hilda Coyle (Terry), all of Gaffney; six sons, Roger McAbee (Debbie), George Dennis McAbee, both of Gaffney, Scott McAbee (April) of Boiling Springs, SC, Greg McAbee (Rhonda), Rick Wood (Becky), both of Gaffney and George McAbee of Boiling Springs, SC; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and mother she was preceded in death by a brother, William Junior Mosley, three sisters, Elizabeth Royster, Lula Mae Upchurch and Josie Painter, two grandsons, Chris Simmons and Wayne Roark and a great-grandson, Lane Colt Simmons.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at True Gospel Independent Baptist Church with Reverend William Blanton, Reverend Duck McAbee and Reverend Kenny Wood officiating. Interment will be in the McKown's Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: DMW Volunteer Fire Department, 538 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Kenneth & Donna Mullinax, 1081 Ford Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved