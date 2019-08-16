|
Betty J. Parker, age 85, of 624 Broad Street Gaffney, S.C., peacefully transitioned Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Prisma Health/Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Ruben Dukes and Hattie Mae Camp Dukes. She was born in Gaffney, S.C. She was united in marriage to her friend and love, William Parker Sr., on October 24, 1953, who preceded her in death in 1994.
Left to cherish and celebrate her memory are sons: Joe Logan and Frederick Parker, Gaffney, S.C.; daughter: Toinette Parker-Turner, Columbus, OH; grandsons reared in the home: Jimmy Parker, Gaffney, S.C., Rueben Richardson, Spartanburg, S.C., and Dock Parker, Columbus, OH; sisters: Deacon Geraldine Edwards, New York City, Mary Dukes, Spartanburg, Patricia Houey, Moore, S.C., Janice Littlejohn and Jannie Webb, Spartanburg, S.C.; adopted daughter, Minister Kathy Fullenwider, Spartanburg; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces/nephews, cousins, friends, and a special friend, Ms. Eula Thomas.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August,18, 2019 at True Holiness Church of The Living God, 705 Gardner Street, Gaffney, S.C., with Pastor Louis Davis officiating. A thirtyminute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 1:15 p.m. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.