Betty Parker
Gaffney, S.C. - Betty Ruth Neal Parker, 90, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of the late Billy S. Parker and daughter of the late John Lee Neal and Amanda Gertrude Foster Neal. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from the Cherokee County School District, and a very active member of Draytonville Baptist Church. She loved her family and everybody and loved cooking for her family and the community.

Surviving are two daughters, Billie Ann Perry (Roy Dean) and Debbie Mages (Jeff), both of Gaffney; a brother, Roy Neal (Betty) of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Jessica Ledbetter, Joey Ledbetter (Shelby), Troy Perry, Logan Scoggins (fiancé, Raquan Brown), Kassidy Perry and Jordan Mages (Nick Fowler) two great-grandchildren, Jase & Lydia; a special grandchild, Cherith Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and his wife, Jack & Frances Neal.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that social distancing be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Jeff & Debbie Mages, 694 Pleasant School Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
