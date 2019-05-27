Home

Betty Roberts

Blacksburg - Mrs. Betty Yvonne Roberts, 57, of 180 Batchelor Dr., passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Roberts Sr. and Elizabeth Wildes Roberts. Betty worked for SC Works, was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Surviving Mrs. Roberts are three children, Stephanie Sakoda, Dustin Buie, and Elani Buie; five grandchildren, Rile Buie, Josiah Reed, Johanna Reed, Carter Sakoda, and Jonah Buie; and five brothers, Robert Jr., Randy, Herbert, Mitchell, and Dwight Roberts.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM at Nazareth Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM.

The family will be at the home of Evan Roberts, 1047 Hopewell Rd, Blacksburg.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 27, 2019
