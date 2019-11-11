|
Gaffney, S.C. - Betty Sparks Estes, 92, formerly of 183 Estes Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Harold "Bubba" Estes and daughter of the late Hal J. Sparks and Carrie Kirby Sparks. She attended the Cherokee County Schools, was a former employee of Oxford Industries, and retired from the Cherokee County School District. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she was a member of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Betty was well known for her baking skills and lunch for the children each Sunday. She was best known in the community for her "cheese turtles."
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Peachtree Centre who adopted us as family.
Surviving are a son, Joe Dan Estes and wife, Lisa of Gaffney; two daughters, Betty Lou Painter and husband, Bobby and Mary Coggins and husband, Richard, both of Gaffney; grandchildren, Matt Painter and wife, Tammy, Andy Painter and wife, Erica, Brandon Coggins and wife, Tara, Will Coggins and Ashley Estes; great-grandchildren, Judson Painter, Carson Painter, Madyson Painter and Morgan Painter. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Broadus Sparks, Joe Sparks, Jack Sparks, Thomas Sparks and Nathan Sparks and sisters, Lounette Fowler, Nadine McKown, Lorene Weeks, Ernestine Campbell and Janet Batchelor.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Peachtree Centre, 1434 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Providence Baptist Church, 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the home of Bobby & Betty Lou Painter, 239 Estes Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.