Betty Sparks

Betty Sparks Obituary

Gaffney - Betty Knight Sparks, 89, of 1434 North Limestone Street, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Alex and Ruby Moss Knight. Mrs. Sparks formerly worked for Walmart and was a member of Christian Heights Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Sparks is a son, Rev. Joe Mac Sparks Jr. and wife, Vivian, of Gaffney; one daughter, Cheryl Sparks Corbett and husband, Kevin, of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Kaitlin Corbett, Stephanie Phillips, Bryan Phillips, and Jenniffer Pittman Sparks; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Zackary Phillips; one brother, Clarence "Sonny" Knight, of Gaffney; and one sister, Sadie Sarratt, of Gaffney.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Marie Sparks; a son, William E. "Billy" Sparks; and a brother, C.A. Knight.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joe Sparks Jr., Rev. Charles McClure, and Rev. Roger Ham officiating. Interment will follow in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, P.O. Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333,

Park Hills Baptist Church, 1100 Leadmine Road, Gaffney, SC 29340, or to Christian Heights Baptist Church, 605 6th Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Rev. Sparks, 101 Bradons Way, Cowpens, SC.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sparks family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019
