Betty Spears
Mrs. Betty Ann Spears, 82, 0f 780 St. Marks, Ave. Brooklyn, NY, passed away Sunday, November 8, in New York.

She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Coy and Allie Talley Spears.

She was a retired Unit Secretary at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, New York, NY.

Left to cherish loving memories are: her children, Edward Spears (Karen), Kimberly Spears, and Terrance Spears, all of Brooklyn, NY; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m., in Gaffney Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter, officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
