Mrs. Betty Ann Spears, 82, 0f 780 St. Marks, Ave. Brooklyn, NY, passed away Sunday, November 8, in New York.

She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Coy and Allie Talley Spears.

She was a retired Unit Secretary at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, New York, NY.

Left to cherish loving memories are: her children, Edward Spears (Karen), Kimberly Spears, and Terrance Spears, all of Brooklyn, NY; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m., in Gaffney Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter, officiating.

