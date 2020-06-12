Beverly Champagne

Gaffney, S.C. - Beverly Seace Champagne, 67, of 124 Robinhood Drive, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Hanover, New Hampshire, she was the widow of the late David Champagne and daughter of the late Arthur Francis Seace and Esther Mae Pressey Seace. She was a retired EMT, volunteered at schools tutoring children and adults and was of the Episcopal faith.

Surviving are two sons, Guy Champagne (Ruth) of Plainfield, New Hampshire and Kenneth Champagne (Crystal) of Bradford, Vermont; two daughters, Jeannette Champagne (John) of Lyman, New Hampshire and Misty Champagne of Gaffney; a sister, Sandra Gobin (Walt) of Claremont, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Max, David, Troy, Alexis, Sara and Madison; a special friend and caregiver, Kathi Merritt of Massachusetts. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Seace, Jr. and Jimmy Seace and four sisters, Frances Penn, Emily Goodwin, Shirley Seace and Rhoda Grant.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at their respective homes.

