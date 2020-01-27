|
Apostle Beverly Gibbs Goudelock, age 67 of 525 McCluney Drive Gaffney, SC., peacefully transitioned from this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Carolina Continued Care Hospital, Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter of the late Walter Edward Gibbs Jr. and the late Pernice Tate Gibbs. She leaves to cherish fond memories,
5 wonderful children… Tamoo G. Williams (Darryl) of Charlotte, NC, Aboni Goudelock and Angelica Goudelock of Gaffney, SC. David Goudelock, III (Dawn) of Dallas Texas, and Kambui Goudelock of Gaffney, SC.
She is survived by her siblings Clarissa Gibbs, Walter Earl Fincher Sr. (Elizabeth), Robert Gibbs, and Johnathan Gibbs (Maria), Aunts Marth G. Littlejohn and English Gibbs, 15 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Bethel Baptist Church, a thirtyminute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 11:30 a.m..
The GHS class of 1970 is asked to serve as honorary flower bearers and pall bearers.
The family will meet at 206 Dogwood Drive Gaffney, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020