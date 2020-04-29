|
Boiling Springs, S.C. - William "Bill" Dean Beheler, 73, of 322 Sandpiper Drive, went home to be the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the loving husband of Sharon Crompton Beheler and the son of the late James Dewitt Beheler and Edna Gillespie Beheler. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, where he was a great baseball player. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in Korea and was retired from the Kohler Company, after 49 and half years of service, where he was known as "THE LEGEND". He enjoyed sports, was a high school basketball referee and volunteered for the Good News Club. He had a great love for his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Papa". Mr. Beheler was a member of View Church, where he was a greeter and well known for his smile. Bill loved his Lord and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Mark Beheler (Shannon) and Dean Beheler (Amy), both of Boiling Springs; one daughter, Suzanne Heneisen (Lee) of Boiling Springs, Sharon's three daughters, Nicole Thompson (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL, Deidre Hennecy (Brian) of Moore and Mandy Long (Kelly) of Lexington; an uncle, Joseph "Buster" Turner (Lynda) of Boiling Springs; and seventeen grandchildren. Mr. Beheler was preceded in death by brother, James "Bo" Beheler.
A celebration of his life will be held at later date at View Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: View Church. "P.S. I Love You" Ministry, 5555 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC, 29316 or Child Evangelism Fellowship, 1969 East Blackstock Road, Roebuck, SC, 29376.
