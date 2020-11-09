Spartanburg, SC - William "Bill" Terry Mabry, 75, of 504 Heywood Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Hoyle Mabry and Elsie Hicks Mabry. He was a retired construction worker and car salesman and enjoyed golf. Mr. Mabry was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sisters, Brenda Potter of Mooresboro and Gladys Lowe of Spartanburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Mabry was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Mabry and Bobby Mabry; and a sister, Ruby Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com