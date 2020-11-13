Gaffney, S.C. - William "Bill" Chafee Moore, Jr., 76, of 233 Springlake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.

Born in N. Augusta, he was the husband of Cheryl Hughes Moore and son of the late William C. Moore, Sr. and Marie Young Moore. He was a graduate of Clemson University, a retired Forester, formerly worked in the Cherokee County Tax Assessor's office, a U.S. Army veteran, and member of Love Springs Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, bird hunting and the outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Tracy William Moore (Susan) of Gaffney; two daughters, Lori Moore Turner (Jason) of Gaffney and Ashley Moore Deeder (Josh) of Moore; eight grandchildren, Andrew Moore, Tyler Moore, Macy Moore, Ava Deeder, Luke Deeder, Colton Turner, Anna Turner and Isaac Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Noel McHenry Moore.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ron Culbertson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.