Gaffney, S.C. - William "Bill" Lee Vassey, 71, of 304 Darwin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Martha Darwin Vassey and son of the late Winfred Vassey and Joanne Erwin Vassey. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Technical College and retired from Timken. He was a very active member of Draytonville Baptist Church, loved his family, and was a sportsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Michael L. Vassey and wife, Kristi and Jeff Vassey and wife, Mollie, both of Gaffney; two sisters, Mary Ann Estes of Cross Hill and Angela Baldwin of Hickory Tavern; five grandchildren, Jacob Vassey, Madison Vassey, Nicholas Vassey, John Vassey and Emma Vassey; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Vassey.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019