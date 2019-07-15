Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Billie Sue McFadden

Billie Sue McFadden Obituary

Mrs. Billie Sue Shippy McFadden, 80, of 409 Hetty Hill St., passed away Friday, July 12, in her home.

She was born in Cherokee County by the late

Nathanial and Susie Hill

Whittenburg and widow of

David McFadden.

She was a member and missionary of Mt. Sinai

Missionary Baptist

Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; El William Turner and four sisters; Gracie Mae Brannon, Maggie Whittenburg Littlejohn, Beatrice McClure, and Alice I. Whittenburg.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her daughter, Ruby Shippy Davis of the home; two stepdaughters, Synetria Davis of Columbia, Daa'Iyah Plaskett (Ralph) of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Donel Webster, Jada and Aiden Davis, Erin and Ethan Plaskett and a host of special nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. in Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C. A. Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

She will be in state in the church Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary. www.GilmoresMortuary.com.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 15, 2019
