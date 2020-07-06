Billy Beattie

Gaffney, SC - Billy D Beattie, 92, of 129 Carrie Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the loving husband of the late Helen Keller Beattie for 70 years and the son of the late Reuben Beattie and Mamie Cobb Beattie. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, having served in World War II and retired from Broad River Electric Cooperative, after 47 years of service, was a Mason and a Shriner and volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 29 years, where he traveled for over 14,000 miles.

Bill never met a stranger, was member of the Safari Camping Club, enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and was an avid Clemson and Gaffney Indian fan. Mr. Beattie was a member of Park Hills Baptist Church (formerly Limestone Springs), where he was a former Deacon and Usher.

Surviving are two sons, Billy Donald Beattie Jr. of Gaffney and Todd Beattie and wife, Mandy of Seneca; a daughter, Wanda Sullivan and husband, Dan of Inman; five grandchildren, Daniel Sullivan and wife, Dawn, David Sullivan and wife, Jennifer, Carrie Beattie, Madison Beattie and Mason Beattie; a greatgrandchild, Grayson Sullivan; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Denise Beattie; two brothers, Arthur Beattie and Bob Beattie; and two sisters, Sarah Ledbetter and Colleen Beattie. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his caregivers.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. David Sullivan, Mr. Daniel Sullivan and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

