Billy Camp

Billy Camp Obituary

Grover - Billy Hugh Camp, 81, of 156 Hicks Road, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Ida Camp and son of the late Claude and Virgie Mullinax. Mr. Camp retired from the textile industry.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Camp is survived by two brothers, James Camp of Gaffney and Claude Palmer Camp of Grover, NC; and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Camp was preceded in death by two daughters, Kim Shakhtour and Libby Camp, and one son, David Camp.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Camp family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019
