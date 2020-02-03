|
Billy Dean McCraw of Pensacola Florida, passed away at the age of 83 on January 26, 2020. He was born in Cowpens, South Carolina, on June 1, 1937 to William Grant McCraw and Maudie Robbins McCraw. He had two older sisters, Doris McCraw Dearybury and Peggy McCraw Amick and a younger brother, Bob McCraw. Bill graduated from Cowpens High School in 1955 where he excelled in sports. Upon graduation, he joined the Army and became a paratrooper in the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment until his discharge in April 1958. While in the Army, he continued to play baseball and football.
On January 22, 1960, Bill married Shirley Jean Burgess. They had three daughters, Tami Meador, Lori Hash, and Debi McCraw. When the girls were young, Bill would sometimes prepare breakfast while spinning tall-tales about his many trials in the Yukon getting his Folgers coffee or serving them "magical bananas" that were already sliced when you peeled them.
He loved his career as a long-haul-over-the-road trucker where he met many lifelong friends. In 1977, it would lead him to Lubbock Texas where he would own his own trucking company and become an avid Texas Tech fan.
He enjoyed playing as many rounds of golf as he could regardless of the conditions: dust storms, snow storms, nor fading daylight never slowed him down. One of his favorite places to play was in Georgia near his brother Bob and sister-in-law Janice's home.
Becoming "Big Grandpa" was one of his greatest joys. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Tami and Charles Meador's children Phil and Jon. Lori and Paul Hash's children Elizabeth, Will and Sarah. Bill was also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children.
Bill always believed in giving people a chance. He had a big heart and cared about everyone. He would bend over backwards to help anyone. For all these reasons, and more, he will be deeply missed.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020