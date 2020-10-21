1/
Billy Phillips
Gaffney, S.C. - Billy Wayne Phillips, 68, of 3877 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Carolyn Diane Ruppe Phillips and son of the late Jack Marvin Phillips, Sr. and Ella Mae Martin Phillips Sellars and the stepson of the late William Garland Sellars. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, retired from Magnolia Finishing, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved his family, yardwork, animals and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Dewayne Phillips of Gaffney; a daughter, Rori Phillips (Billy Runyan) of Gaffney; a stepson, Terry Blackwell of Gaffney; a brother, Jack Marvin Phillips, Jr. of Blacksburg; a sister, Mildred Martin (Joel) of Blacksburg; seven grandchildren, Damion Jordan, Carmon Wilborn (Justin), Landon Earley, Alex Blackwell, Jayce Blackwell, Wyatt Phillips and Steven Phillips; two great-grandchildren, Makenzie Jordan and Kyzer Jordan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Harris, a sister-in-law, Gloria Phillips, and a brother-in-law, Donald Harris.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Jerry Ruppe and Dr. Terry Duvall officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
