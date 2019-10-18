|
Gaffney, S.C. - Billy Wayne Thompson, 65, of 305 Woodside Drive, went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Rebecca Osment Thompson and son of the late James J. Thompson and Lois Lister Thompson. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Alcoa Building Products and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid Gamecock fan, loved his family, music, and playing the drums.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a brother, Marvin Thompson and wife, Linda of Gaffney; a sister, Thelma Thompson of Gaffney; a nephew raised as a brother, Charles (Buck) Harris; two brothers-in-law, Bob Osment and wife, Lynn of Charlotte, NC and Rev. Dr. Tim Osment and wife, Jane of Loris, SC; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Harris.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wofford Caughman and Rev. Dr. Tim Osment officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc., 295 E. Main Street, Suite 100, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Southside Baptist Church, "Capital Improvement Fund", 204 W. O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
