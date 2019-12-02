|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Blaine Eugene Quinton Sr., 81, of 216 Twin Bridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Wanda Camp Quinton and the son of the late Fred Franklin Quinton and Beatrice Lecroy Quinton. He was retired from Yeargin Construction and loved motorcycles. Mr. Quinton was a member of Gaffney Church of Christ.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is a step-daughter, Angel Gooch of the home; a beloved granddaughter, Markie Noel Irvine and husband, TC of Gaffney. Also former wife, Linda Maness Quinton and their daughters, Lisa Darlene Cobb and husband, Mark of Blacksburg, Pamela Evelyn Mullinax (William "Bushy Tail" Earls) of Blacksburg; his baby girl, Ann Maria Quinton of Gaffney; firstborn loving granddaughter, Crystal Mullinax Bumgarner; and three wonderful greatgrandchildren, Cameron Mullinax, Cheali Bumgarner and Isaiah Maldonado. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Blaine Eugene (Gene) Quinton, Jr.; a grandson, Blaine Eugene Quinton, III; and a precious granddaughter, Tangee Nicole Cobb.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wesley and Sylvia Jamison and the caring people of Gaffney Church of Christ; and his caring friends, Jimmy and JoAnn Blanton.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019