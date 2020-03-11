|
Gaffney, S.C. - Blaine Thomas Sarratt, 15, of 140 White Oak Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Brian Keith Sarratt and Pamela Collins Sarratt of the home. He was a 10th grade student at High Point Academy and a member of Providence Baptist Church. Blaine was a Junior and Senior member of the National Beta Club, the Early Birds Bowling League, the High Point Academy Honor Choir and the Gaffney High School Honor Choir. He was also a member of the Granard Middle School Honor Band, the Granard Middle School Jazz Band and the Granard Middle School Football Team. He loved his dog "Lexi".
Surviving in addition to his parents are his maternal grandmother, Faye M. Collins of Gaffney; paternal grandparents, Dean & Linda Sarratt of Gaffney and Patsy Gibson of Gaffney; his step-paternal grandfather, Harold Babb of Buffalo, SC; aunts Lisa Mahaffey and husband, David, and Decaka Copeland and husband, Joey; uncle, Allen Sarratt and wife, Lisa; cousins, Brodie Mahaffey, Abigail & Ella Sarratt and Joey Copeland, Jr. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John C. Collins.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020