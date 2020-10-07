1/1
Blake Spencer
Gaffney-Blake Lee Spencer, 30, of 102 Adams Street passed away tragically on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Jason Spencer and Lori Sellars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Bobby Sellars and Carolyn Butler and two uncles; Jody Spencer and Bobby Lynn Sellars.

Mr. Spencer is survived by his daughter, Kiaya Leighann Wallace, girlfriend; Brittany Wallace; grandparents; Bud Spencer and Violet Spencer; two sisters; Lacey Holcomb and Kalli Hallman; three aunts; Angela Sellars (which was his caregiver), Rolanda and Tamara Spencer; a great great uncle; James Barnes; nieces and nephews; Kamri, Kamden, Analeigh, Brianna, and Brendon and a host of cousins, family and friends.

A memorial Service for Mr. Spencer will be held at a later date.

Book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com The Gaffney Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
