Mrs. Blanche Claudia Johnson, 86, of Gaffney, South Carolina, peacefully gained her heavenly wings, June 1st, 2020, at her Charlotte Square Assisted Living residence of Charlotte, N.C. She was born on December 19, 1934, to the late Rev. Claude E. and Bessie McCollum Rice of Gaffney, South Carolina.After moving to New York Blanche worked at the Van Duren Nursing home in Corona, NY and then at the Crown Plaza Hotel on Astoria Blvd in Queens, NY where she happily reached retirement. In 1998, Blanche moved back home to Gaffney and later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina.Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Wellna Johnson; a son, James Arthur Rice; a daughter, Claudia Rice; four brothers, David Rice (Priscilla), Wilbert N. Rice, George Rice and John Rice (Vera Mae); four sisters, Ozzetta Rice (Richard), Alice Rorey (John), Elizabeth Valentine (Robert Sr.) and Wilhelmenia O'faire (Luther).Blanche leaves to cherish loving memories: two siblings; Rev. Joseph Rice (Ollie) Compton, CA, Rev. Mitchell T. Rice Sr (Cheryl) Baltimore, MD,; five children; Jerry D. Rice (Laura) Harlem, NY, Paul F. Johnson Baltimore, MD, Geraldine Johnson Charlotte, NC, Llewellyn Johnson (Betty) Montgomery, AL, Elizabeth M. Johnson (Corona, NY); 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and dearest friends.Public Viewing will be Friday, 1-6 p.m., June 12.The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 12 noon, June 13, at The Gilmore Mortuary, with Rev. Mitchell T. Rice Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery.The Gilmore Mortuary