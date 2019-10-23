|
Gaffney, SC – Winfred Bobo Bierley Sr., 94, peacefully entered into eternal rest October 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Virgil R. Bierley and Verda Bolch Bierley born January 16, 1925 in Cliffside, NC. He was the husband of the late Sadie Hammett Bierley. Oct. 23, 2019 would have been their 77th anniversary. They are now lovingly joined together in peace. Left to cherish fond memories are son, Winfred B. Bierley Jr., wife Patricia Stockton Bierley, daughter Jaymie Bierley Dobbins, husband Michael Dobbins, Grandchildren Kimberley Ann Bierley, Christina Lynn Bierley and Michael Eric Dobbins. Nieces Martha Rae Propst, Claudia Bonner Fowler and several close cousins Anne Petit Camp, Betty Merle Tate Clark, Wayne Clary and Bill Clary. Special friends, Todd Humphries, Bill Vinesett, Sally Barnhill and members of the Union County Travel Club.
Mr. Bierley was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, Class of 1941 and also attended Clemson College which was interrupted by WWII. He joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Division in both tank combat and repair. His tank came ashore on Omaha Beach in the D-Day invasion and was later involved in the "Battle of the Bulge." His unit was a "spearhead" all the way to Baden Germany and later served as part of the occupational force when the war ended. Among other decorations, He was also awarded a Purple Heart.
He was an employee of Spartan Mills for over 34 years mostly as Plant engineer at Cherokee Finishing Co. in Gaffney.
Active in community affairs, he was a member of the First Baptist Church, Anthony Hopper Sunday School Class and was also a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge #186, a Hejaz Shriner, Elks Lodge 1305, Post 3447, American Legion, Knights Templar and the Men's 4F Club.
The family will receive friends from 2-3PM at Blakely Funeral Home in Gaffney Friday Oct. 25, 2019 with the service immediately following with Rev. Tommy Huddleston and Col. Roy Mathis officiating.
In lieu of sending flowers to the family Mr. Bierley requests that memorials be made to Cherokee County Meals on Wheels, or .
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019