Gaffney, S.C. - Bobby "Bob" Wayne Bradley, Sr., 73, of 884 Potter Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Shirley Jean Crocker Bradley and son of the late Manuel Dean Bradley and Mary Dedmon Bradley. He retired from Phillips/Amoco Fibers, loved his family, was an outdoorsman and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Bobby Wayne Bradley, Jr. (Natalie) of Moore; three daughters, Lisa Semo of Gaffney, Melody Peterson (fiancé Shalon Seay) of Spartanburg and Tracy Dickerson (Dwayne) of Moore; a sister, Jerri Allen of Gaffney; ten grandchildren, Brendann Monahan, Molly Dickerson, Rob Dickerson, Austin Semo, McKenley Bradley, Ethan Semo, Hayden Bradley, Jonah Semo, Gavin Bradley and Avery Bradley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Manuel Bradley, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November

5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Wilks officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to: Spartanburg County Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the residence.

