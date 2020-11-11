Gaffney, S.C. - Robert J. "Bob" Herlong, 85, of 805 Providence Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Chester, he was the husband of Kathryn Mosley Herlong and son of the late Joseph E. Herlong and Mae Floyd Herlong. He retired from A & E Products, was a U.S. Army veteran and member of New Harvest Church of God. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, westerns and traveling.

Surviving are a son, Robert Joe Herlong (Kathy) of Rock Hill; a daughter, Susan Devlin of Gaffney; a brother, Joe Herlong (Jackie) of Simpsonville; four grandchildren, Brent Wilson, Blake Wilson, Brian Wilson and Brett Wilson; three greatgrandchildren, Rayne Wilson, Eli Wilson and Cooper Wilson; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Herlong and a son-in-law, Peter Devlin.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at New Harvest Church of God. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Robert Wells officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in the Mosley Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.