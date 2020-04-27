|
|
Gaffney, S.C. – Bobby Thomas Pettit, 87, formerly of 206 Maple Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kay Kirby Blanton Pettit and son of the late Jimmy Pettit and Lillian Elizabeth Mabry Pettit. He retired from the Board of Public Works after 56 years of service, retired from the S. C. National Guard member after 33 years of service and was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Randall Pettit (Mary Ann) of Belleville, Illinois and Chris Blanton (Lisa) of Gaffney; two daughters, Lynne Pettit Hecker of Travelers Rest and Denise Blanton Parker of Barnwell; seven grandchildren, Joe Blanton, Hiley Blanton (Stormy), Avery MacDowell, Connor Parker, Stacey Pettit, Steve Pettit and Bridgette Peak (Kent); five greatgrandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Charles Pettit.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Vernon Craig officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Midway Baptist Church, "Organ Fund", 153 Midway Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020