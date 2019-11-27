|
Gaffney, S.C. - Bobbi Ann Fowler, 48, of 237 Fortanberry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Perry Waters and daughter of the late Robert B. Fowler and Barbara Childers Fowler. She was formerly employed by the Gaffney Ledger and currently employed by the Cherokee Chronicle where she had worked for 18 years. She loved her family, loved the outdoors, camping and reading. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Clay Childers of Cowpens; two brothers, Abie Fowler and wife, Kathy and Tim Fowler, both of Gaffney; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Peeler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
The family will be at the home of Abie & Kathy Fowler, 123 Pine Village Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340.
